Rudy Giuliani Says Ex-President Trump Owes Him $9 Million In Unpaid Lawyer’s Fees

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 27 May 2021

image for Rudy Giuliani Says Ex-President Trump Owes Him $9 Million In Unpaid Lawyer’s Fees
Meghan McCain recently said that Rudy Giuliani's face looks like the south end of a north bound baboon.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many experts in the know, including 83 members of the GOP, are off-the-record saying that it is just a matter of time before Rudy (Giuliani), Matt (Gaetz), and Donaldo (Trump) get fitted for their orange jump suits.

Two well-respected Republicans who Mesay they can hardly wait to see those three cheating chumps become full-time residents of the Iron Bar 24-Hour Hotel are Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney.

Hacienda Fiddle with Boom Boom News stated that Liz Cheney has more balls than 95% of all Republican senators.

She then noted that “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, Lindsey “Sissy Britches” Graham, and Kevin “The Dog Turd” McCarthy all recently went horseback riding (on one horse).

Even Governor John “The Stud” Kasich, who is a card-carrying GOPer, has told lots of his friends that pay backs are a bitch.

He then winked and added, “Like Benjamin Franklin said years ago, what goes around comes around mothereffers.”

Meanwhile Rudy Giuliani says that if the Trumptard does not pay him the $9 million that the orange bitch owes him, then he is going to contact the notorious Brooklyn crime boss, Salvatore Goombalini, who owns a collection agency, whose collection percentage is 100%.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

