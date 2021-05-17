Kevin McCarthy’s Yes-No, Joe Biden Is-Isn’t The President

Was that an example of decisive action in the Republican Party? Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader of the House of Representatives (who is hankering for Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's job and office), dumped Liz Cheney from her position because Liz voted to impeach Donald Trump. Liz also said that Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election.

No way! Get the broom. Do the man job. Sweep Liz out of her Republican leadership position in the House of Representatives. Good-bye!

So there. Kevin McCarthy did Trump’s bidding. Olay! And clap your hands!

Later, however, when asked by a reporter if Kevin McCarthy thought Donald Trump was still the president of the United States, Kevin whispered into his hand, “No. And we aren’t going to talk about that anymore.”

Huh? So why did Kevin McCarthy dump Liz Cheney?

And Holy Moses! What if Donald Trump hears what Kevin McCarthy just said into his hand? Shouldn’t Kevin be given the boot, or walk the plank, too?

After all, doesn't the saying go: What’s good for the goose is good for the gander! Follow? Got it?

Or is it just women politicians who disagree with Donald Trump that are removed from their leadership positions?

No?

So how come Kevin McCarthy is given a pass?

