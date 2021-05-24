Fate of Humanity now in the hands of COVID-19 survivors

The Great Pandemic of 2020 may be over but the struggle for humanity’s survival is just beginning. Those who survived the pandemic must consider themselves very fortunate today but they can’t just rest on their laurels. No sir! Not by a long shot.

By some estimates it appears only 99.758% of the world population has survived the fearsome, awful wrath of COVID-19. Now that the dust has cleared, and they find they’ve made it, despite the cruel blow that nature has administered, they now awaken to find a heavy burden rests on their weary shoulders.

But there are some rays of sunshine breaking through the gloom and they give us reason for hope!

Every functioning think-tank serving the US Government program has initiated a round-the-clock, non-stop brain storming among their biggest brains to come up with ideas for sustaining humanity and putting our species back on track.

Keep your eyes on this space for the latest as we’re also working round the clock here at Spoof and will be reporting details as soon as they are available.

Remember the old saying folks, United WE STAND, divided we FALL! Together, we can rise to the occasion and prosper! We shall overcome!!