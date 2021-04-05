Why haven't I laughed at Miranda yet?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 5 April 2021

image for Why haven't I laughed at Miranda yet?
Miranda, never seen it mate, sorry.

Hello there,

Raymond Ving here. You may remember me from some other nonsensical I have written on here.

Anyway, I don't know about you, but I am yet to laugh at an episode of Miranda. Now, I know that watching people falling over all the time is meant to be funny (unless, of course, they are really young, or really old, which borders on the tragic), but I have not seen the charm of it all yet. That is all that seems to happen. She has a conversation with her Mum, played by an actress, her best friends, played by actresses, and then she falls over.

If you can also tell me when I am meant to laugh at Mrs Brown's Boys, I would appreciate that.

I see your toodle, and I raise you a pip.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Miranda Hart

