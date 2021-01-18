Sushi-Shaped Space Ship Lands on Malibu Beach

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 January 2021

image for Sushi-Shaped Space Ship Lands on Malibu Beach
Chiffon Cornflower swears she saw a Uranus license plate on the UFO with the number 169-82F

MALIBU BEACH, California – (Satire News) – Several residents of Malibu Beach called up the Malibu Beach sheriff’s department and reported a UFO in the left coast sky.

A reporter with Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres said she interviewed a couple, Toby and Chiffon Cornflower, who said that they were walking their pet kangaroo on the beach, when they suddenly heard a noise that sounded like Rudy Giuliani belching.

At first, they thought it may have been a mini-tsunami, that had been reported in the area earlier in the day.

But, after ascertaining that the ocean water looked normal, they looked up, and, to their amazement, saw a strange sushi-shaped spaceship-looking object.

When their pet kangaroo, “Pockets”, started quacking uncontrollably, they knew that something was up, because, as everyone knows, kangaroos do not quack.

'Roos, as Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, call them, do make a kind of barking sound, much like a cross between a Doberman Pinscher and a Pomeranian, but they certainly don't quack.

The Cornflowers wondered if their imagination may have been related to the 8 marijuana joints each had smoked a few hours earlier.

They even thought that maybe it could have been some bad Lobster Newberg they had consumed the night before, at Demi Lovato's beach house.

As they were trying to figure it out, the UFO suddenly landed on the beach 45 yards from them.

They ran over to get a closer look, just as a sheriff’s deputy had arrived on the scene. The officer took his shotgun and emptied both barrels into the metallic blue UFO object.

The space vehicle suddenly fired up it retro-rockets, and immediately took off in the direction of Catalina Island, before disappearing into the California sunset.

Meanwhile, the Cornflowers were both taken into custody and given a drug test.

They were released 45 minutes later, after posting a $700 bond.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
