The World’s Two Richest Men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Both Want PornHub So Bad They Can Taste It

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 16 January 2021

image for The World’s Two Richest Men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Both Want PornHub So Bad They Can Taste It
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both called PornHub a "Gold Mine."

DETROIT – (Satire News) – PornHub, the lasciviously pornographic video-sharing website, has just confirmed that the world’s two riches billionaires, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, want to purchase the extremely profitable site.

PornHub owners Zetta and Betta Verazino, who are both divorced, have informed the news media that the amount of members keeps increasing by leaps and bounds.

Zetta, who once worked as a Hooters’ girl, and Betta, who was once married to King Fasuli Allah of Dubai, are simply shocked at how their little old raw sex website has become so popular.

Musk said that he will spend whatever it takes to purchase the hot sex entity that Melania Trump has called "Dee bestest sexy and nasty ting dat I has eber seen."

Meanwhile, Bezos told iRumors that if he has to sell all of his shares in the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Victoria's Secret, to get his hands on PornHub, he'll do it quicker than it takes a flea to pee.

The Verazino sisters say that PornHub, according to CNN's Anderson Cooper, has just become even more popular than Coca Cola, Taylor Swift, and nipple rings.

Betta said, tongue-in-cheek, that people would be shocked-as-hell to know exactly how many so-called evangelical Iowans and Kansans are charter members of PornHub.

Zetta confirmed that some of their most famous members include Lindsey Graham, Michael Lindell (the My Pillow guy), Ted Cruz, and all four members of the Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskHootersJeff Bezos

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more