Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Seen Making Out at The La Brea Tar Pits

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – In a time when genderism is becoming harder and harder to pinpoint, many individuals are now identifying as transgender, cisgender, third gender, fluid gender, and even fender gender.

Hollywood Vis-à-Vis reports that Miley Cyrus has told friends that she is leaning more towards the softer, more feminine sex, who never ask her after the sexual act, “So, tell me bitch, was I the best effer you’ve ever had?”

Miley recently told her close friend, Tabitha Loinmeister, that she’s also gotten sick and tired of getting her semi-feminine face scratched by guys with beards, goatees, and 5-o'clock shadows.

Buzz Fuzz reported that, after Miley ran into fellow singer Demi Lovato at a Burger Belle in La Brea, the two were spotted feeding each other French Fries, onion rings, fried guacamole, and pot brownies.

The two then got into Miley’s powder blue 2021 Lamborghini Capistrano, and drove out to the famed La Brea Tar Pits.

The happy, gayish couple got out of the car and began frolicking, as if they were Ellen DeGeneres and her sexy lesbionic wife, Portia de Rossi.

Miley and Demi soon took off each other's clothes, and jumped into a duck pond.

Instantly, 19 ducks jumped out of the pond and started waddling towards a security guard.

Meanwhile, Miley and Demi engaged in some devil-may-care PDA*, which included caressing, rubbing, and massaging each other’s intimate body parts; including third base.

A publicist for Lovato says that Demi has never even gotten within two miles of that Miley chick.

* Public Display of Affection