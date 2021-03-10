Vice-President Kamala Harris Invites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to The White House

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 March 2021

image for Vice-President Kamala Harris Invites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to The White House
Meghan recently told Anderson Cooper that she will never, ever be insulted by royalty again.

(NOT EDITED) WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – After viewing Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and her husband Harry Mountbatten-Windsor, Vice-President Kamala Harris, invited the couple to visit the White House.

The vice-president could not believe how horribly the royal family treated the wonderfully charming 50% American Black woman, who had become a big fan of English football, diet crumpets, and fog.

Bravo Network information guru, Andy Cohen revealed that Meghan had even become a big fan of the English football team Tottenham Hot Spur F.C.

V.P. Harris said that she is positively pleased at how Meghan conducted herself against all of the hateful, mean, despicable abuse that the royals tossed at her.

One unnamed ‘firm’ member even said that Markle hates hip hop and rap music, which is totally untrue.

Harry says his baby cakes has several albums by Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.

He said that if it had been him, he would have told the royal majestically verbal abuser how the cow ate the cabbage, how the beaver built the dam, and how the mud dauber daubed it’s nest.

London’s Tickety Boo News reportedly stated that the Queen was nothing but kind and civil to Meghan Markle. And they added that her majesty and her husband are going to be filing a $7.1 million lawsuit against Oprah Winfrey for blatant Habeas Facto Ad Hoc Dilicti.

Meanwhile Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Yo Yo Afro Woke are planning on working on a documentary on the beautifully charming Camilla Parker Bowles.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Meghan MarkleOprah WinfreyPrince Harry

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more