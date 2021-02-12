Meghan Markle Has Agreed To Appear on Dancing With The Stars

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has just disclosed that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has finally agreed to appear on TV’s original dance competition show, Dancing With The Stars.

BuzzFuzz has stated that the DWTS producers have been trying to get her on the show for the past three years.

Taffeta Kixx, with BuzzFuzz, reports that, three years ago, Markle couldn’t compete due to a bruised little right toe she got when she and husband, Harry, were climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Then, two years ago, she could not compete due to her having had surgery to correct an ovary condition, where the left one had moved over to the right side, and the right one had moved over to the left side.

When asked if it really mattered, the duchess responded by saying that it really doesn’t in the ‘baby making’ department, but it does cause one hell of a mothereffen headache, not to mention a 75% decrease in sexual libido.

Meghan said she and Harry have been practicing the mambo, the samba, and the hokey-pokey at least three hours a day.

When Meghan was asked by Taffeta who she would like to be partnered with, she quickly replied: Maksim Cherkovskiy.

She shyly revealed that she and the handsome Russian had dated 8 years ago.

When asked why they ended their relationship, she replied it was due to a slight misunderstanding.

Meghan divulged that she caught Maks and reality show queen, Kate Gosselin, playing footsie and crotchsie underneath the Santa Monica Pier.