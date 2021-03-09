Harry Proclaims Himself The King In The North!

"Harry 'the Bastard' Windsor has avenged the Paris Betrayal He is the Ginger Wolf! The King in the North of LA! The King in the North LA!" Was the chant from California that announced that Prince Harry has laid down the gauntlet to the British Royal Family and revealed that he believes that he is the true heir to the throne.

It is anticipated that Harry will launch an attack on Buckingham Palace as early as next week; depending on the availability of a babysitter and Tyler Perry's private jet.

The news from California has spurred the Bastard Prince's supporters, who are reported to be massing in Chelsea, Kensington, and Kingston Upon Thames.

There is no news yet from The Palace, but it is rumored that the Queen's Champion, Andrew the Creep, is readying those still loyal to the Queen.

There is no news on whether Edward the Imp, Ann the Horse, or Philip the Racist have mobilized their troops.

William the Bald has apparently fled to Norfolk in a helicopter, while Charles the Hippie is trying to negotiate peace. However, a truce seems unlikely, as the 'Ginger Wolf', filled with hatred towards those whom he feels were responsible for the 'Paris Betrayal', and has already drawn first blood, plots further vengeance against those he once called family.

Watch the whole thing develop on HBO, Sunday at 9 EST.