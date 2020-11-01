The All-Girl Heavy Metal Russian Rock Band Pussy Riot Says That Meghan Markle is a Big Fan

CLEVELAND – (Satire News) – The Russian female rock band, Pussy Riot, recently performed at the old Nellie Fox Drive-In Theater in downtown Cleveland.

They and the 900 audience members all wore masks, self-distanced 6-feet, and promised not to cough.

The band’s latest song “Damnit, Where The Hell Did All These Friggin' Racists Come From?" has already made it to the number one chart position in 27 of the world’s 196 countries.

Lead guitarist and singer, Muffin, spoke with the Cinncinati Sun-Spouter newspaper, and proudly informed their reporter that they just recently learned that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is one of their biggest fans.

Beaver, who plays the drums, said that Meghan texted them and let them know that she loves their music so much that she named their rescue cat, “Pussy”.

When bass guitarist, Hooha, found out about Markle being a huge fan, she told the other two bandmates that she is planning on getting a tattoo with the name “Meghan” on the left side of her ass.