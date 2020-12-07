Kylie Jenner To Market Nude Bras

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The five Kardashian sisters have been called the richest sisters in America. They have also been called the biggest big-assed sisters in America, as well.

The girls have starred in three different reality shows, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, "The Kardashians Reveal Their Favorite Sexual Positions", and "The S&M World of The Kardashian Sisters".

Mama Kardashian (aka Kris Jenner) told Bedroom Pillow Talk, that, from the time the girls were in grade school, she taught them the value of a dollar, and before long, they soon learned the value of a million dollars.

And now, little Kylie, who is only 22, and is considered to be the richest, prettiest, and sexiest of the five girls, has announced that she will be marketing a new nude bra.

The bra, which she has named the Naked as a K-Bird Bra, will be sold in Macy’s, Fifth Avenue, and will be test-marketed in a McDonalds in Beverly Hills.

Ky even mentioned to Bedroom Pillow Talk's Carolina Chipotle that she will be giving one of her nude bras to her dad, the former Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Mommy Kaitlyn.