Kylie Jenner To Market Nude Bras

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 7 December 2020

image for Kylie Jenner To Market Nude Bras
According to Bravo guru, Andy Cohen, Kylie is worth $1 billion dollars.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The five Kardashian sisters have been called the richest sisters in America. They have also been called the biggest big-assed sisters in America, as well.

The girls have starred in three different reality shows, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, "The Kardashians Reveal Their Favorite Sexual Positions", and "The S&M World of The Kardashian Sisters".

Mama Kardashian (aka Kris Jenner) told Bedroom Pillow Talk, that, from the time the girls were in grade school, she taught them the value of a dollar, and before long, they soon learned the value of a million dollars.

And now, little Kylie, who is only 22, and is considered to be the richest, prettiest, and sexiest of the five girls, has announced that she will be marketing a new nude bra.

The bra, which she has named the Naked as a K-Bird Bra, will be sold in Macy’s, Fifth Avenue, and will be test-marketed in a McDonalds in Beverly Hills.

Ky even mentioned to Bedroom Pillow Talk's Carolina Chipotle that she will be giving one of her nude bras to her dad, the former Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Mommy Kaitlyn.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kim KardashianReality TV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more