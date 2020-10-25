Kate Gosselin Reveals She’s Going To Have Her Vagina Tattoo Lasered Off

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – According to iRumors, Kate Gosselin is one of the most widely-viewed reality show stars of all time.

The 45-year-old blonde mother of eight has starred in such reality shows as “Jon and Kate Plus Eight”, “Kate Plus Eight”, “Kate Dates and Mates A Bunch”, and “The Great Kate Is So Damn Easy”.

iRumors' Vodka Vermicelli said that Kate is finally getting over having been dumped by boyfriend Steven Tyler, lead singer with Aerosmith.

It’s no secret that when the two were dating and traveling to Paris, Rome, the North Pole, and Uruguay, Tyler convinced KG to get a tattoo with his name.

Kate agreed, and wanted it put on her lower back, but Steven convinced her to have it on her vagina.

The tattoo artist reportedly said that he had never heard anyone, man or woman, scream as loud and as long as Kate did.

But no, after many years, Kate has finally decided to get her vaginal tattoo lasered off.

In a Related Story - Kate told Anderson Cooper of CNN, that when Tyler dumped her, she threw away all the gifts he had given her, except for an autographed CD titled “Steven Tyler Sings The Hits of Susan Boyle.”