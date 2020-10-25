Kate Gosselin Reveals She’s Going To Have Her Vagina Tattoo Lasered Off

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 25 October 2020

image for Kate Gosselin Reveals She’s Going To Have Her Vagina Tattoo Lasered Off
Kate has acknowledged that it has taken her years, but she is finally over Steven Tyler.

WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – According to iRumors, Kate Gosselin is one of the most widely-viewed reality show stars of all time.

The 45-year-old blonde mother of eight has starred in such reality shows as “Jon and Kate Plus Eight”, “Kate Plus Eight”, “Kate Dates and Mates A Bunch”, and “The Great Kate Is So Damn Easy”.

iRumors' Vodka Vermicelli said that Kate is finally getting over having been dumped by boyfriend Steven Tyler, lead singer with Aerosmith.

It’s no secret that when the two were dating and traveling to Paris, Rome, the North Pole, and Uruguay, Tyler convinced KG to get a tattoo with his name.

Kate agreed, and wanted it put on her lower back, but Steven convinced her to have it on her vagina.

The tattoo artist reportedly said that he had never heard anyone, man or woman, scream as loud and as long as Kate did.

But no, after many years, Kate has finally decided to get her vaginal tattoo lasered off.

In a Related Story - Kate told Anderson Cooper of CNN, that when Tyler dumped her, she threw away all the gifts he had given her, except for an autographed CD titled “Steven Tyler Sings The Hits of Susan Boyle.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Jon and Kate Plus 8Kate GosselinKate Plus 8Reality TVSteven Tyler

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more