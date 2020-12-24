Many Americans Believe That Fox News' Maria Bartiromo is A Russian Agent

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 December 2020

image for Many Americans Believe That Fox News' Maria Bartiromo is A Russian Agent
iNews is reporting that Bartiromo has visited Russia a total of three times within the last five months.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind says that a recent Quinnipinni Poll shows that 73% of all Americans think that Fox News senior reporter Maria Bartiromo is working for the Kremlin.

The Daily Wind has talked to several close friends of hers, and they were all amazed at how open she had become about becoming Trump’s number one ass-kissing bitch, replacing the likes of Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Bartiromo, who is 53, but looks 73, has said that she is a member of the prestigious Jewish Journalists of The Potomac, The New York Chapter of Gifted Reporters, and The Pretty TV News Women of America.

Trump's latest girlfriend proudly shows her “I Love Trump” bikini line tattoo, to anyone who wishes to see it.

One individual, who did not want his name revealed, said that he saw the tattoo, and, for some weird messed-up reason, the tattoo is upside down.

When Maria was asked by a Chicago Daily Wind reporter point blank if she was a Russian agent, she grinned and replied, “Nyet!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFOX NewsKellyanne Conway

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more