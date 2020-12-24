CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind says that a recent Quinnipinni Poll shows that 73% of all Americans think that Fox News senior reporter Maria Bartiromo is working for the Kremlin.

The Daily Wind has talked to several close friends of hers, and they were all amazed at how open she had become about becoming Trump’s number one ass-kissing bitch, replacing the likes of Kellyanne Conway, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Bartiromo, who is 53, but looks 73, has said that she is a member of the prestigious Jewish Journalists of The Potomac, The New York Chapter of Gifted Reporters, and The Pretty TV News Women of America.

Trump's latest girlfriend proudly shows her “I Love Trump” bikini line tattoo, to anyone who wishes to see it.

One individual, who did not want his name revealed, said that he saw the tattoo, and, for some weird messed-up reason, the tattoo is upside down.

When Maria was asked by a Chicago Daily Wind reporter point blank if she was a Russian agent, she grinned and replied, “Nyet!”