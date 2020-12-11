Taylor Swift Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Hollywood Vis-a-Vis has just stated that the latest celebrity to get her own reality show is singing sensation Taylor Swift.

The 30-year-old, who is regarded as the sweetest, sexiest, and damn richest singer in the music business, spoke with Hacienda Dakota with HVAV, and revealed that she can hardly wait to start filming on her brand new show, which is tentatively titled, "Around The World With The Taylor Girl".

Tay Tay said that unlike all other reality shows, hers will be different, in that each episode will take place in a different city, including some in foreign countries.

She revealed that the first show will be shot in Dubai, India, and will include no less than 5 kings, 3 princesses, 2 princes, and a royal jester.

Taylor was thrilled to reveal that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris have agreed to appear on her show's third episode, which will be filmed inside the White House.

Swift did not want to give too much away, but she did say that her new show will include some hilarity, pranks, concerts, and a bit of nudity here and there.