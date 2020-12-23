Kate Gosselin Says She's Getting Back With Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

image for Kate Gosselin Says She's Getting Back With Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler
Kate recently told Anderson Cooper that he has been dreaming about Steven Tyler for over 2 months.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – iRumors has just informed its viewers that the woman who is considered the Queen of The Reality Shows, Kate Gosselin, is happier than she has been in years.

Kate and Steven Tyler dated about 8 years ago, before breaking up.

Vodka Vermicelli with the “i” said that Kate recently texted her ex-boyfriend, and told him how much she misses his cute little smile, his long rock ‘n’ roll hair, and his thing.

Kate the Great, as Tyler nicknamed her years ago, said that he texted her back, and remarked that, lately, he has been thinking about her fine-looking milky-white tits, and how her nipples seem to stay erect 24/7.

Gosselin, who is 45, was asked if she wasn’t concerned about the 27-year age difference, since Tyler is 72.

Kate replied that age is just a number, and pointed out that, with her and “Ty”, it’s all about what’s between their legs.

Miss V. wished her luck, and said that, with the list of under-endowed losers Kate has dated lately, she definitely deserved to date a guy who will make her groan and moan, not to mention scream like a crazed banshee.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kate GosselinReality TVSteven Tyler

