American Idol Announces a Big Change For The Upcoming Season

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The executive producers of the hit singing show, "American Idol", have informed the entertainment news media about a new change they will be implementing for the upcoming season.

The show's executive producer, Wilmer Carambola, said the show’s officials have decided to lower the contestants' minimum age requirement from 16 down to 6, to draw more viewers.

The show's director, Rusty Klickenbucker, said they are thrilled with the job its lone female judge, Katy Perry, is doing. They said she dresses fantastic, looks sexy, and smells delicious.

He added that there is one small area the show's executives, as well as the sponsors, would like to see Katy address.

Klickenbucker told iRumors that they would all like it if Katy would lose the weight she recently gained during her pregnancy.

They even suggested that Perry needs to lose about 8 or 9 pounds.

They quickly added that they will not insist she loses all that weight, but pointed out that it would sure make the show’s powers-that-be very happy if she embraced their request.

A stagehand reportedly said that when Miss Perry was told about the weight issue, she quickly ran off stage and locked herself up in her dressing room.

When one of the show’s producers knocked on her door, she yelled out: “Go away, bitch, I’m trying to lose 8 or 9 pounds, damnit!!!”