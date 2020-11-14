Katy Perry Says She’s a Big Fan of New Female Rap Sensation Sista Frizzle Frazzle

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Pop singer Katy Perry told Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres that she is enjoying being a mama to Daisy Dove Bloom, who is only two months old, and can already play four chords on the ukulele.

Daisy Dove’s daddy, actor Orlando Bloom, said that their baby girl has a play house that measures 12 by 20 feet, and even has a mini-jacuzzi.

Mom and dad spoke with Tahiti Zeppelin, with HHD, in their $12.8 million Bolivian-style mansion, located in Montecito, where Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Zombie Zulu Yo live.

Katy said that she can hardly wait to get back to performing, and proudly said that she has already lost every bit of the 63 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

When asked whose music she and Orlando have been listening to lately, she did not miss a beat, and replied, Sista Frizzle Frazzle.

Orlando pointed out that the new female rapper from New Orleans has one of the best voices they’ve heard since Alicia Keys.

When Katy was told that Sista has a tattoo on the small of her back with her name, she got so excited, she jumped up in the air, and nearly hit the ceiling fan.

Bravo Network gossip guru Andy Cohen revealed that Katy and Sista Frizzle Frazzle are planning on recording a hip-hop album in January.