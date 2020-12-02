Sean Hannity Tells President Trump To High-Tail It To Mexico Mucho Quicko

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In what many television news reporters are saying is an amazing development in The Trump Gone Bat Shit Crazy Saga, the President’s biggest supporter, bar none, has just given him some earth-shattering news.

POTUS made an appearance on The Sean Hannity Show wearing a golf shirt, golf pants, and an I (HEART) Ivanka cap. He took up the whole commercial-free hour.

Sean, who many feel loves Trump like a long-lost lover, told him that he has seen highly-classified documents that were secretly provided to him by Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Hannity informed Donald that the New York state district attorney will be charging him with everything from failure to pay state taxes on $908 million, to being involved in a plot to kidnap the Clintons - Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea.

Sean suggested to his BFF that he needs to high-tail it to the southern border, cross into Mexico, and perhaps see about buying some taco trucks.