Kanye West Who Came In Third In The Presidential Election Is Now Demanding A Recount

EAST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Kanye West, the entertainer who came in third in the presidential election, has told Vice-President Pence that he is demanding a recount.

West the Pest says that he feels that a lot of people did not vote for him simply because he was black, he’s a well-known TV celebrity, and he just happens to be richer than 96.8% of Trump’s base.

He conveyed to Pence that he really feels that if he had been born Norwegian, he could have at least won second place, right below Joe Biden.

Mr. Kim Kardashian, as he is perhaps better known, is now stating that he is willing to take the whole recounting process to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, 41 members of the television Kardashian family have all placed a peace bond on Kanye, prohibiting him from coming within 53 miles of any Kardashian family member, including his wife Kim and their four children North, South, East, and West Kardashian.