Megyn Kelly, Who Has Been Fired More Times Than A Barbecue Grill, Has Just Become Trump's Number One Ass-Kisser

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – INews has stated that the unemployed, 49-year-old fake blonde former television newscaster, Megyn Kelly, has suddenly come out of her rat hole, and jumped on the poor, poor, mistreated Donald Trump out-of-tune bandwagon.

Kelly, who once made the asinine comment that there are no black Santa Clauses, has just shoved Sean Hannity out of the way as Trump’s number one ass-kisser.

Megyn must certainly have the worst memory in the world, because, not too long ago, her Nazi idol, DJT, called her a stray dog, an overweight rag doll, and a woman who has more cottage cheese on her thighs than the Borden’s Milk Company.

iNews noted that the shameless Kelly is basically the female version of Trump, who just cannot stand the fact that people just don’t like her anymore.

They went on to say that she has always been one of the most arrogant, sarcastic, and over-rated news persons in the entire news industry; just ask Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, and The Disney Channel.

The highly-respected, Chris Wallace of Fox News, recently stated, if Megyn’s ego was popcorn, she would have enough to fill every popcorn box in the entire nation’s 5,827 movie theaters.

Meanwhile, a woman that used to clean Megyn’s house, Bonnie Verlinhausen, 54, says that the delusional, narcissistic diva has ceiling mirrors in every room, and she personally owns 73 hand mirrors.