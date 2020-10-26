Millions of Ice Cube’s Fans Tell Him Too Just Shut Up and Sing

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – One thing that just about everyone is truly tired of, is these privileged celebrities who go around kissing the asses of politicians.

Case in point, as reported by Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres, Ice Cube, the rapper, is losing tons of fans, because, for some reason, he feels he has to show that he supports the biggest racist in America today, namely Donald J. Trump.

One Ice Cube fan, LaQuanetta Dish, 29, who says she is now an ex-Ice Cube fan, stated that she goes to his concerts to forget about the effed-up world of the “Tax-Dodger-in-Chief”.

She does not pay lots and lots of money to see someone who is going to talk, between songs, about how the Coronavirus is now almost eradicated, due to the most intelligent, most popular, and most handsome president since George Washington.

Another fan, Titasheena Jefferson, 24, said that Ice Cube just needs to shut the eff up and sing.

Ice Cube denies that he is sucking up to POTUS because he is going to make him the ambassador to the African country of Mozambique.

When Trump was asked what he thought about Ice Cube, he remarked that he has never heard of him, and wondered why a grown man would use the little bitch name Ice Cube anyway.

Meanwhile, the first lady said that she loves ‘Ice Cups'’ latest song, “I May Be Black on The Outside, But Inside I’m As White as Nicole Kidman”.