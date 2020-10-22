Melania Trump is Furious That Vogue Magazine Chose Beyonce To Be on It’s Cover Instead of Her

image for Melania Trump is Furious That Vogue Magazine Chose Beyonce To Be on It’s Cover Instead of Her
A White House source said that Melania is so mad that she took her two Beyonce CD's and destroyed them with a hammer.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – A White House insider says that the first lady, Melania, is so angry, she's talking in tongues.

It’s being reported that when Melania learned that she had been beat out for he cover of the next edition of Vogue Magazine by Beyonce, she tossed her papaya margarita drink against the bedroom wall and yelled out “Damn eat, dat’s bullsheet!”

One of the White House maids said that the first lady then pooched out her chest and remarked that her tits were 100% real.

Mrs. Trump adamantly declared that the only thing that Beyonce does is sing and dance, whereas she can sing, dance, tell jokes (in Slovenian), and make the best Cajun Etoufee, this side of the Mississippi River.

Melania further said that it's all a hoax, a damn effen collusion between Vogue Magazine and the Biden campaign.

When Beyonce was asked to comment on the first lady’s remarks, she simply replied, “Well, tell the 'Be Best', former stripper, that she can kiss my sweet cinnamon ass seven times, and once more just for good measure!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

