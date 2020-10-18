7,000 Psychologists Agree That Trump is Certifiably Insane

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 18 October 2020

image for 7,000 Psychologists Agree That Trump is Certifiably Insane
Psychologists agree that Trump is starting to look like he's 97 years old due to his 20,000 plus lies.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many of the nation’s leading psychologists gathered in New York City for their annual Alliance of American Psychologists seminar.

The psychologists represented every state in the union, except for Arizona.

The group was made up of 4,121 Democrats, 1,873 Republicans, 976 Independents, and 30 atheists.

They discussed the newly-developed pill that, when taken orally, will cause the patient to resist the urge to tell lie, upon lie, upon lie, like Donald J. Trump does.

The highly-professional and respected psychologists all agreed, to a man (and woman), on one very important thing.

They all stated, unequivocally, that the man who sits in the White House, and who golfs more than anyone in the history of golf, is certifiably insane.

The highly-professional group is suggesting that the intelligent members of the Republican party make every effort to see to it that the crazy lunatic is removed from office before he single-handedly destroys the hell out of the once-proud GOP.

They all agree that even though Vice-President Pence isn’t much better than the “Looney Bird”, at least he isn’t a sexual predator, who pays women $130,000 to shut the eff up about him grabbing their pee-pees with his little-bitty, tiny baby fingers.

When Trump heard what the psychologists had said about him, he teared up and said that everybody hates him, but that’s okay because Putin, Kim Jong-un, Ice Cube, Hope Hicks, and that little ass-kisser Scott Baio all think he's the greatest thing since reversible pantiliners.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trumppsychologistsseminars and conventions

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more