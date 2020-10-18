7,000 Psychologists Agree That Trump is Certifiably Insane

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Many of the nation’s leading psychologists gathered in New York City for their annual Alliance of American Psychologists seminar.

The psychologists represented every state in the union, except for Arizona.

The group was made up of 4,121 Democrats, 1,873 Republicans, 976 Independents, and 30 atheists.

They discussed the newly-developed pill that, when taken orally, will cause the patient to resist the urge to tell lie, upon lie, upon lie, like Donald J. Trump does.

The highly-professional and respected psychologists all agreed, to a man (and woman), on one very important thing.

They all stated, unequivocally, that the man who sits in the White House, and who golfs more than anyone in the history of golf, is certifiably insane.

The highly-professional group is suggesting that the intelligent members of the Republican party make every effort to see to it that the crazy lunatic is removed from office before he single-handedly destroys the hell out of the once-proud GOP.

They all agree that even though Vice-President Pence isn’t much better than the “Looney Bird”, at least he isn’t a sexual predator, who pays women $130,000 to shut the eff up about him grabbing their pee-pees with his little-bitty, tiny baby fingers.

When Trump heard what the psychologists had said about him, he teared up and said that everybody hates him, but that’s okay because Putin, Kim Jong-un, Ice Cube, Hope Hicks, and that little ass-kisser Scott Baio all think he's the greatest thing since reversible pantiliners.