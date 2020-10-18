President Trump Say He Has No Plans of Closing Any of the Nation’s More Than 8.9 Million Golf Courses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) – President Trump confided in his BFF, Sean Hannity, that he is finally seeing the writing on the wall.

He remarked that he knows that his supporters are finally realizing what everyone else knew four years ago – that he is nothing more than a self-centered, flim-flam, lying con-artist.

Hannity could not believe he was hearing what he was hearing.

The President said the only thing he has left is golf. He pointed out that nothing in this world gives him the physical and sexual satisfaction that golf does.

He said that he has received dozens of petitions asking that every golf course in America be shut down due to the water shortage.

POTUS has gone on record as saying that he doesn’t give a tinker’s damn about the water shortage, and added that not one course will be shut down, because it's the preferred sport of rich, Republican businessmen.

DJT expressed that he doesn’t care if firefighters, athletes, or even duck pond ducks don’t have water.

Meanwhile TMZ is reporting that Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, informed the news media, that the President will be golfing every single day from now until the election.