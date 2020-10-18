Demi Lovato Tearfully Addresses The Brad Pitt Break-Up Rumor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 18 October 2020

image for Demi Lovato Tearfully Addresses The Brad Pitt Break-Up Rumor
Demi has hinted that her and Brad Pitt's romantic interlude has hit a bunch of pitchy notes.

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – A reporter with Hollywood Vis-à-Vis asked Demi Lovato about her May-December relationship with Brad Pitt.

Lovato told Hacienda Dakota with HVAV that it doesn’t look good.

When pressed by Dakota, the songstress teared up and said that, even though she thinks that Brad hung the moon and two planets, she is learning that he is a charter member of the non-committal group of America.

Lovato said they recently went out to eat at a local Hollywood pizza restaurant owned by RuPaul, and the two could not even agree on what type of toppings they wanted on their pizza.

She wanted gorgonzola cheese, mushrooms, anchovies, and broccoli, and he wanted ricotta cheese, artichokes, banana peppers, and spam.

Demi pointed out that another area where the two do not agree, is on the preferred sexual position. She prefers the reverse cowgirl position and he leans more toward the Norwegian fisherman.

iRumors is reporting that it looks like the sparks between Demi and Brad have simmered out.

Meanwhile, Demi says that she will be taking a trip down to Mexicali, Mexico, where she plans to hook up with the 22-year-old Baja California bullfighting sensation, Panchito Juanito Cabeza de Vaca.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

