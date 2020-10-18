Demi Lovato Tearfully Addresses The Brad Pitt Break-Up Rumor

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – A reporter with Hollywood Vis-à-Vis asked Demi Lovato about her May-December relationship with Brad Pitt.

Lovato told Hacienda Dakota with HVAV that it doesn’t look good.

When pressed by Dakota, the songstress teared up and said that, even though she thinks that Brad hung the moon and two planets, she is learning that he is a charter member of the non-committal group of America.

Lovato said they recently went out to eat at a local Hollywood pizza restaurant owned by RuPaul, and the two could not even agree on what type of toppings they wanted on their pizza.

She wanted gorgonzola cheese, mushrooms, anchovies, and broccoli, and he wanted ricotta cheese, artichokes, banana peppers, and spam.

Demi pointed out that another area where the two do not agree, is on the preferred sexual position. She prefers the reverse cowgirl position and he leans more toward the Norwegian fisherman.

iRumors is reporting that it looks like the sparks between Demi and Brad have simmered out.

Meanwhile, Demi says that she will be taking a trip down to Mexicali, Mexico, where she plans to hook up with the 22-year-old Baja California bullfighting sensation, Panchito Juanito Cabeza de Vaca.