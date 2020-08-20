Demi Lovato Denies That She Had an Affair with Former Trump Staff Member Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) - Word coming out of the Left Coast is that Demi Lovato is one very upset senorita.

It seems that Entertainment Tonight reported that the 28-year-old singer allegedly had an affair with former Trump staffer, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci.

Lovato told ET’s Devin Frazier that the story of the two walking hand-in-hand at Knott’s Berry Farm, as they ate fried grapes, is totally false.

Demi remarked that, first of all, fried grapes give her hives, and secondly, the last time she was at Knott’s Berry Farm, was years ago, when she attended a surprise 40th birthday party for reality star, Kate Gosselin, who, at the time, was dating Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler.

In a non-related story, President Trump is insisting that the rumors that he dated Miss Moscow are false, and just something that was made up by either Robert De Niro, Nancy Pelosi, or LeBron James.