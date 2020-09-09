Demi Lovato and Brad Pitt Spotted Together in a PDA by the Hollywood Sign

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) - A reporter with Hollywood Innuendo wrote that he spotted singer Demi Lovato and actor Brad Pitt engaged in some PDA (public display of affection) by the world-famous Hollywood sign.

For decades, the area has become a type of lover’s lane where lovers from movie stars and tv stars to singers, comedians, and drug dealers go to engage in some tongue wrestling.

When Brad Pitt, who is 56, was asked later that afternoon if he and Demi Lovato were an item, he simply replied that she is a sweet girl, with a great sense of humor, a fantastic knowledge of sex toys, and a fine looking pair of boobs.

He then commented that the two were merely talking about her putting on a concert to benefit the homeless octogenarian women of Beverly Hills.

Demi, who is 28, when asked about Brad, remarked that she has no sexual interest in Brad, since she is bisexual, and everyone knows that 'Bradley' prefers women who are unisexual.

In a Related Story. Brad told TMZ that he just recently had his “Brad & Angelina Forever” tattoo lasered off of his lower back.