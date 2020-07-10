Dutch woman attempts to get her pizza dough rising with Viagra!

The Dutch might be very good at baking pancakes, but they really should leave baking pizzas to the Italians!

Coming from a flat-as-a-pancake nation can have strange effects on Dutch people getting things to rise above sea-level!

One Dutch woman, Yolanda Pannekoeken, who continually, desperately attempts to get her pizza dough to rise, has turned to radical methods, because it is obvious she has no Italian blood running through her veins.

After weeks of trial and error, lessons from a genuine Italian pizza baker, studying YouTube videos, buying yeast from all sources, and studying Dr Oetker's pizza baking methods, she still could not get her dough to rise!

Her ageing hubby, who originates from a hilly nation, jokingly suggested, "Darling, try some Viagra, it might help, si si!!"

Yolanda secretly stuck 5 Viagra tablets in her pizza dough, hoping that, at last, she could at least get her dough to rise, because her hubby has failed to raise anything! Only on birthdays, anniversaries, and Christmas is there some form of movement down below, if she's lucky!

"Gottverdomme, it works!" she screamed as her dough rose successfully in the oven! Her hubby then devoured a lovely crispy, risen pizza, and later crowned a successful pizza evening with a dose of white-hot sex between birthdays and Christmas!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

