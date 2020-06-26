The Dixie Chicks Make A Big Name Change

Lead singer for The Chicks, Natalie Maines, wears a size 5 cowgirl boot.

BALTIMORE – The all-girl band known as the Dixie Chicks were in Baltimore visiting the Baltimore Orioles Baseball Museum and having Pelican Pizza, which the girls fell in love with several years ago.

While in town, they were asked by a reporter for Cowbell Notes Music Magazine about the band changing its name after 30 years.

Lead singer, Natalie Maines, who wears a size 5 cowgirl boot, and sometimes has trouble pronouncing words that start with the letter G, like gingham, grits, gesundheit, and Gina, said that the three members have decided to drop the Dixie from their name, and will now be simply known as the Chicks.

When asked why, Natalie said it was because the name Dixie has now taken on a totally racist Trumpesque connotation, as it is being associated with slavery.

She pointed out that, if it had not been for the slaves, white people would not have had things like T-shirts, socks, tampons, Q-Tips, and bras.

Maines then remarked that slaves were the ones who originated hip hop and rap music, not to mention words like yo, bro, ho, afro, and woke.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

