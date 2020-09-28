Demi Lovato and Brad Pitt Are Reportedly Getting Hot and Heavy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 28 September 2020

Demi told her friend Taylor Swift that she is going to write a song about her ex, Max Ehrich.

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – Celebrity Globe is reporting that the budding romance between Demi Lovato and Brad Pitt has reached the ‘sizzling stage’.

Pia Confetti, with Celebrity Globe, said that a very reliable source informed her that the two were recently spotted on the Santa Monica Pier tongue wrestling, and later sharing a plate of fried guacamole.

Lovato, whose latest song, “Pickles and Donuts”, has just cracked Billboard's Top 20 Song Chart, says that the two are merely friends; damn, good, real close friends.

When asked about the hickey on her neck, she giggled and said that it’s a rash she got from eating fried guacamole.

Meanwhile, iRumors talked to Brad, and he pointed out that he and Demi are more like soul mates; damn, good, real close soul mates.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

