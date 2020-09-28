HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) – Celebrity Globe is reporting that the budding romance between Demi Lovato and Brad Pitt has reached the ‘sizzling stage’.

Pia Confetti, with Celebrity Globe, said that a very reliable source informed her that the two were recently spotted on the Santa Monica Pier tongue wrestling, and later sharing a plate of fried guacamole.

Lovato, whose latest song, “Pickles and Donuts”, has just cracked Billboard's Top 20 Song Chart, says that the two are merely friends; damn, good, real close friends.

When asked about the hickey on her neck, she giggled and said that it’s a rash she got from eating fried guacamole.

Meanwhile, iRumors talked to Brad, and he pointed out that he and Demi are more like soul mates; damn, good, real close soul mates.