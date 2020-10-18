President Trump Denies That He Has a Sexually Transmitted Disease

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 18 October 2020

image for President Trump Denies That He Has a Sexually Transmitted Disease
Trump and his personal White House nurse, Marigold Babble, who has said that amazingly Trump is free of any STD's.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – During a White House press conference, President Trump was asked by a reporter with iNews about the rumor that he has contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

The President turned four shades of orange, and angrily said that he has not had sex in over 14 months.

He then remarked that the talk about him having an STD is just fake news that was probably started by either Kathy Griffin, Taylor Swift, Rosie O’Donnell or any one of hundreds of women he has sexually rejected since becoming president.

A reporter with the New Orleans Cajoler Globe said that the STD info had come from none other than his own son, Eric.

Trump made a face and said that little, misguided Eric is a little lying piece of shit, and added that he has a brain the size of a mosquito’s pecker.

In Related News – Stormy Daniels said that Spanky (Trump) texted her a few days ago, and asked her how her danglers were hanging.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

