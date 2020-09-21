New York City Prostitutes Are Angry That President Trump Has Cut Off Their Unemployment Benefits

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 21 September 2020

image for New York City Prostitutes Are Angry That President Trump Has Cut Off Their Unemployment Benefits
Velveeta "the Pavement Princess" Baggatelli plying her trade on Manhattan's 42nd Street.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - Fox News is reporting that there are lots of unhappy, unemployed streetwalkers in the Big Apple.

It seems that all of the city’s prostitutes are no longer receiving their unemployment benefits, since President Trump issued a Presidential Executive Order, ending their much-needed unemployment checks.

Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson interviewed Velveeta Baggatelli, who goes by the working name of the “Pavement Princess”.

A visibly upset Ms. Baggatelli told Carlson that she feels like she is being treated like some kind of cheap whore.

Carlson reminded her that she’s a slut, and, as such? she is not really entitled to benefits, like, say an unemployed female wrestler, or an unemployed teacher, or even an unemployed gynecologist.

The Fox News host really tore into Velveeta mercilessly, and when he finished he noticed that she was staring intently at him.

“Say fella,” she remarked. “I know you. You and I got it on, about a year ago, in the alley behind the Fox News building.”

Tucker said she had him confused with some other good-looking, virile, white guy.

Velveeta giggled, as she recalled that he had told her his name was "Tucky" Hannity.

She then told "Tucky" that he had a tattoo of a squirrel on his right shoulder and a tattoo of a baby guppy on his (blank).

And with that, Carlson quickly went to a commercial.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FOX NewsNew York CityProstitutesTucker Carlson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more