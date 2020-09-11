Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Just Been Named The #1 American Show in China

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The matriarch of the highly popular reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner, has just been given some good news by her agent.

Mama Jenner, 64, the brains behind television’s top reality show, has been informed that their show has just been voted the number one American reality show in the Republic of China.

Jenner spoke with Yan Ying Yong, the porn actress who does the Chinese voiceover for the Kardashian mom.

Yan Ying Yong said that the Kardashians' show even beats out some Chinese favorites such as “Collecting Antique Chinese Rickshaws”, “The Countless Ways of Preparing Peking Duck", and "The Housewives of Hong Kong".

Kris Jenner has agreed to travel to Hong Kong along with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kanye to appear in their Chinese Zodiac Year of The Rat Parade.