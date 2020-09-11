Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Just Been Named The #1 American Show in China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 11 September 2020

image for Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Just Been Named The #1 American Show in China
Kris Jenner is 64, but she has the body of a woman half her age.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The matriarch of the highly popular reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner, has just been given some good news by her agent.

Mama Jenner, 64, the brains behind television’s top reality show, has been informed that their show has just been voted the number one American reality show in the Republic of China.

Jenner spoke with Yan Ying Yong, the porn actress who does the Chinese voiceover for the Kardashian mom.

Yan Ying Yong said that the Kardashians' show even beats out some Chinese favorites such as “Collecting Antique Chinese Rickshaws”, “The Countless Ways of Preparing Peking Duck", and "The Housewives of Hong Kong".

Kris Jenner has agreed to travel to Hong Kong along with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kanye to appear in their Chinese Zodiac Year of The Rat Parade.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaKris JennerReality TVThe Kardashians

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more