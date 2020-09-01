Caitlyn Jenner Has Been Elected President of The Pink Lives Matter Organization

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) - The former Bruce Jenner, and now Caitlyn Jenner, has just been elected president of the Pink Lives Matter movement.

Ms. Jenner beat out three other individuals who were vying for the job that will pay $900,000 a year, and which will allow for a $35,000 yearly allowance for make-up, clothes, perfume, and pantiliners.

Caitlyn spoke with Glambuoyant Magazine’s Savannah Kettle, and remarked that she is proud to do her part as an American woman who is a former American man.

She pointed out that, as the head of Pink Lives Matter, she will see to it that the color pink becomes just as popular as the colors white, black, and red.

The 70-year-old transsexual said that her goal is to reach whatever goals she sets for herself, including trying her darnndest to get along with her step-daughter, Khloe Kardashian, as well as trying her best to stop getting sexually involved with young, sexy nubile gold-diggers.

Ms. Jenner, whose favorite number is 41, said that she gets along well with all of the other Kardashian Klan members, including Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kanye, and Scott Disick.

TMZ has reported that there may have been a little hanky-panky going on between Caitlyn and Scott as recently as a week ago.

Caityln has denied that rumor, and wants to dispel a second rumor that she has a tramp stamp with Scott’s name.