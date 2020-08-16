The Kardashians Are Trying To Have Kanye West Committed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 16 August 2020

Kim says that Kanye has become so sensitive, that he even cries when he eats ice cream

CALABASAS, California – TMZ is reporting that Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian family, is proceeding with plans to have Kanye West committed.

At first his wife Kim Kardashian was against it, but after Kanye said that when he is elected he is going to move the White House to his hometown of Atlanta, Kim realized that the fella is indeed in need of some big time therapy.

Kylie Jenner, said that Khloe and Kourtney have contacted six of the top therapists in California, but none of them are willing to tackle the man who they say is a loose cannon and who drinks way too much prune juice.

Meanwhile Ellen DeGeneres, who is close friends with all the Kardashians, has suggested that they contact the famous Louisiana voodoo woman Madam Lottie Jo Lafayette about casting a spell on Kanye.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kanye WestKhloe KardashianKim KardashianKourtney KardashianKris Jenner

