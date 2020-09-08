Britney Spears Wants To Become Relevant Again

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) - Britney Spears is 39, but she recently told Tittle Tattle Tonight's Pico de Gallo, that she is starting to feel 69.

The singer, dancer, actress, ventriloquist, bricklayer, was once considered to be the “Princess of Pop”.

She stressed that she wants to become relevant again, and she will work 25 hours a day if she has to, to get her sex goddess groove back.

Spears is collaborating with Paul McCartney on a duet that they hope to release before Columbus Day.

She revealed that the song is sort of a follow-up to the hit she had in 2000 titled, “Oops!...I Did It Again.”

The new song is titled, “Oopsie Daisy!...We’re Both Gonna Do It Again”.

McCartney said he got the idea for the title and lyrics as he was watching an episode of “The Real Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania.”

The former Beatles member told Anderson Cooper that the rumor of him and Britney being romantically involved is as silly as a Galveston goose.