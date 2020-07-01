Jennifer Lopez Is Thrilled at Having Her Own Reality Show on the Bravo Network

NEW YORK CITY – Executives at the Bravo Television Network are happy to announce that they have just signed Jennifer Lopez to star in her very own reality show.

The show will feature Jennifer; her husband, the New York Yankees great, Alex Rodriguez; their combined children; and Anderson Cooper.

Ms. Lopez is very excited, and said that the show will be called “The Big Apple Adventures of La J.Lo”.

The singer, dancer, actress informed Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Tapioca Swizzle that she will be showcasing lots of cleavage, booty, and some bikini line shots mixed in with trips to the bodega, the nail salon, and the local sex toy shop.

Miss Swizzle said that J.Lo will also be singing some songs that will be age-appropriate for kids under the age of 14.

