The Vulgar-Mouthed Ricky Gervais Will Be Hosting His Very Own Talk Show

HOLLYWOOD - (Funny News) - The man that Paul McCartney has described as being The Vilest Villain From The Deepest Depths of Hell, says he can hardly wait to begin his new talk show.

The show is titled, “The Handsome Ricky Gervais Shoots-The-You-Know-What Show”.

Gervais told Anderson Cooper that he wanted to call it “The Horny Ricky Gervais Blimey Bloomin’ Blankety Blank Blank Show”.

But he was quick to point out that his wife told him that she would leave his beer-drinking ass if he called it that.

The Rickster revealed that, since his wife is one fantastic bed partner, he decided to keep her happy, and find another name.

Gervais mentioned to Cooper that his grandmother told him that, if he did not change the nasty title, she was going to give him a home-made vasectomy with her walking cane.

Ricky has made it clear that his new show will not interfere with his excessive beer drinking, since he will actually be drinking while interviewing his guests.

The show will be sponsored by Budweiser, Coors, Lowenbrau, and Dos Equis.