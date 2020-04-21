The Queen Is Having Another 'Annus Horribilis' - And It's Only April!

The carefully chosen words of Her Majesty the Queen in her Guildhall message in 1992, about her 'annus horribilis' are often fondly remembered and dragged out at parties, but, even though we are only halfway through April, it looks like this year is going to be even more horrible for the royals than 1992.

The first disaster the Queen had to put up with was Prince Andrew and his involvement with the now-dead child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Then, allegations also surfaced that Andrew had been 'playing away', and with a young American girl who was young enough to be his daughter.

As if this wasn't bad enough, he then agreed to a BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, which was like watching a car crash happen, over and over and over again.

Next up was Prince Harry, who not only had married an American, he now wanted a divorce from the Royal family.

To cap it all off, Prince Charles got the Coronavirus, whilst Camilla avoided it. Curses!

What a year! Well, three-and-a-half months.

But, even though the Queen has had to overcome adversity during the first third of 2020, she knows that, with herself being 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh a less-than-sprightly 98, things are only going to go downhill from now on.

We can only hope, that the rest of the annus isn't too horribilus, and, if it is, well that's just malam fortunam horret, isn't it?