Meghan Markle Hired by Victoria's Secret to Model Skimpy Bikini Swimsuits

LOS ANGELES – The former Duchess of Sussex, and wife of Prince Harry, has just signed a very lucrative contract with Victoria’s Secret.

The 38-year-old beauty has become very popular since returning to the states from merry old England.

Markle spoke with Tapioca Swizzle of Tittle Tattle Tonight and said that at first she was a bit leery of exhibiting so much of her body for all the world to see; until she was told what she was being paid.

Prince Harry said that when Meggy saw the seven number figure, she quickly grabbed the pen out of the marketing director’s hand, and couldn't sign on the dotted line fast enough.

She giggled as she told TTT that after viewing some of the micro-bathing suits she will be showcasing, she swears that they look like they could have come out of a US postage stamp machine.

Miss Markle revealed that her contract calls for her to be paid $6.7 million, plus free use of a Rolls Royce for two full years, 5,000 shares in Dr. Pepper, and a life-time supply of Lady Linda Glow-in-the-Dark Pantiliners.