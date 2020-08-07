President Trump is Planning to Legally Change the Name of the Red States

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - President Trump is reportedly extremely upset that, no matter what he does, more and more of his base supporters are starting to question what the hell he is doing.

Kellyanne Conway is so concerned that POTUS is going to lose the presidential election, that her husband, George, revealed that they have not made love in over 61 days.

Trump recently met with Kanye West and Mitch McConnell, and he told them that he is going to change the name, red states.

Kanye asked him why he would change something that isn’t broke. The President replied that his favorite color is orange. So, he said, since he is the boss of all Americans - even Democrats, blacks, Asians, and atheists - he will be replacing the color red, with the color orange.

So, as soon as Trump signs the Presidential Executive Order, the red states will then become the orange states.