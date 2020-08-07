President Trump is Planning to Legally Change the Name of the Red States

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 August 2020

image for President Trump is Planning to Legally Change the Name of the Red States
Trump told CNN's Anderson Cooper, he'll play golf twice a day if he wants no matter what Don Lemon says. .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - President Trump is reportedly extremely upset that, no matter what he does, more and more of his base supporters are starting to question what the hell he is doing.

Kellyanne Conway is so concerned that POTUS is going to lose the presidential election, that her husband, George, revealed that they have not made love in over 61 days.

Trump recently met with Kanye West and Mitch McConnell, and he told them that he is going to change the name, red states.

Kanye asked him why he would change something that isn’t broke. The President replied that his favorite color is orange. So, he said, since he is the boss of all Americans - even Democrats, blacks, Asians, and atheists - he will be replacing the color red, with the color orange.

So, as soon as Trump signs the Presidential Executive Order, the red states will then become the orange states.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKanye WestMitch McConnellRed States

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more