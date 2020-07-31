US Presidential Election To Be Held Early

News is just emerging from several sources in Washington that, in contrast to the proposals put forward by President Donald Trump that this November's presidential election might be delayed, it might be necessary to go to the polls early.

Maybe even next week.

Despite the fact that the notion of staging an organized event like the 2020 Election three months in advance of its planned date is, it has to be said, unprecedented and even ludicrous, as these two words could easily be used to describe everything that has happened since President Trump's inauguration, more ludicrosity seems almost fitting.

Mr. Trump had earlier said that the election should be held over until a time when the Coronavirus has been brought under some kind of control.

Possibly until 2024.

Opposition to this came almost immediately, with many other senators from both parties saying they were keen for the vote to happen while there were still people alive.