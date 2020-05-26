A Sick Couple in Phoenix Names Their New Baby Timmy Hydroxychloroquine Finnweather

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 26 May 2020

image for A Sick Couple in Phoenix Names Their New Baby Timmy Hydroxychloroquine Finnweather
Authorities will make sure that little newborn Timmy Hydroxychloroquine Finnweather will be going to a good home.

PHOENIX - Local authorities are looking into a situation where a young teenage couple has named their newborn baby boy Timmy Hydroxychloroquine Finnweather.

The sheriff’s department received an anonymous phone call from a nurse who helped deliver the little 11-pound 3-ounce bouncing, baby boy.

The concerned nurse told Deputy Archer Orchid that the mom has been known to have overdosed on Flintstone Vitamins on three different occasions.

She then pointed out that the father admitted to being addicted to buffalo wings dipped in Johnny Walker Red and Corona Extra Beer.

Deputy Orchid, stated that, just the fact that a couple would be so stupid as to name a baby Hydroxychloroquine, is enough reason to have the baby taken away and placed in a nice home for unwed mothers.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

