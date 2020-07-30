Miley Cyrus Says That She Does Not Want Her Sexual Preference To Have An Affect on Her Record Sales

LOS ANGELES – (Celebrity Satire) - Miley Cyrus recently told Don Lemon, on CNN, that, regarding her sexual preference, she had been all over the sexualalistic map. She added that she had been here, and there, and way over yonder.

Lemon asked her to explain. She remarked that she had played for both teams; and she’d been on offense and on defense; and, at times, on special teams.

Lemon was still a bit puzzled.

Cyrus shook her head and asked him when he was going to be turning 14.

Miley went on to say that she just happened to be one of those rare breeds of performers who are totally content being AC, DC, or even XYZ.

Lemon quickly told her that he did not even want to know what XYZ was.

Miley pointed out that she hoped that her sexual preference does not determine whether someone will purchase her album or not.

Don, who has been called "Rainbow" Lemon, by President Trump, wished Miley well with her upcoming album, which Cyrus said was tentatively titled, “Hey Everybody, I Am Totally Content Being AC, DC, or Even XYZ.”