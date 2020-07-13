Justin Bieber Rumored To Be On Suicide Watch

HOLLYWOOD – A friend of a friend of Justin Bieber is alleging that the pop singer has become somewhat depressed, and could be placed on suicide watch.

Ever since Bieber was charged with sexual assault, when he performed at the big SXSW Music Festival in Austin, the Beebs has just not been himself.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, said that, the other day, she heard him arguing, and when she walked into the bedroom, he was standing on the commode wearing a pair of boxing gloves and arguing with his reflection in the full-length mirror.

She commented that he was calling himself all kinds of names, such as 'Canadian twat', 'Canadian twit', and 'Canadian Trumpster'.

She later said that all he wants to eat is avocado toast sprinkled with parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme.

Even a 'face time' phone call from his ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, did not cheer him up until she showed him her vajazzled taquito.

Mrs. Bieber said she heard Justy yell out, "yippee-ki-yay!"

Hailey says she really started to get concerned about his state-of-mind, after he told her that he wants to get a tattoo with the likeness of Elizabeth Warren on his forehead.