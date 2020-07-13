Justin Bieber Rumored To Be On Suicide Watch

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 July 2020

image for Justin Bieber Rumored To Be On Suicide Watch
Justin said he had been feeling very depressed until Miley showed him her vajazzled taquito.

HOLLYWOOD – A friend of a friend of Justin Bieber is alleging that the pop singer has become somewhat depressed, and could be placed on suicide watch.

Ever since Bieber was charged with sexual assault, when he performed at the big SXSW Music Festival in Austin, the Beebs has just not been himself.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, said that, the other day, she heard him arguing, and when she walked into the bedroom, he was standing on the commode wearing a pair of boxing gloves and arguing with his reflection in the full-length mirror.

She commented that he was calling himself all kinds of names, such as 'Canadian twat', 'Canadian twit', and 'Canadian Trumpster'.

She later said that all he wants to eat is avocado toast sprinkled with parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme.

Even a 'face time' phone call from his ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, did not cheer him up until she showed him her vajazzled taquito.

Mrs. Bieber said she heard Justy yell out, "yippee-ki-yay!"

Hailey says she really started to get concerned about his state-of-mind, after he told her that he wants to get a tattoo with the likeness of Elizabeth Warren on his forehead.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
AustinElizabeth WarrenJustin BieberMiley CyrusSxSW

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more