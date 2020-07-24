Taylor Swift Feels Her Newly-Released Album Will Be Her Greatest Ever

NEW YORK CITY (Satire) – The highly-popular singing sensation, Taylor Swift, has just predicted that her newly-released 8th album will be her greatest ever.

She stated that a Louisiana bayou voodoo woman recently told her that her new album, titled “Kinfolk”, has silver, gold, and platinum written all over it.

Taylor said that she truly enjoyed writing all 16 songs on the album, including such soon-to-be-hits as “September in April”, “The 1 And Only 1”, and “Why Are My Teardrops So Darn Salty”, which she co-wrote with legendary drummer, Ringo Starr, of the Beatles.

Tay Tay told the music media that she is thrilled to have had some very handsome and very beautiful artists appear on her totally amazing album.

The 30-year-old singer mentioned that some individuals who agreed to appear on her album include Beyonce, Black Kitty Meow-Meow, and the legendary Quesadilla Sisters Band.

Many music pundits are predicting that Taylor’s new “Kinfolk” album will be the top album of 2020, surpassing albums by John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and The Fa Shizzle Ma Nizzle Chumpz.