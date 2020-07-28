Senator Lindsey Graham Denies That He’s Bi-Sexual

SENECA, South Carolina – (Political Satire) - The flamboyant rather peacockish senator from South Carolina has once again emphatically stated that he is not bisexual.

Lindsey Graham told a reporter with the iRumors News Agency that he gets asked this question about 4 or 7 times a day.

He noted that he has told everyone from CNN to Galavision, and Fox News to the Disney Channel that he is not now, nor has he ever been bi-gay.

Graham said that not only has he never been bi-sexual, he has hardly ever been sexual.

He giggled like Marsha Brady as he revealed that, just because he has a girl’s name, he is still every bit as macho as Tom Brady, Justin Verlander, or LeBron James.

He then added that he knows that LeBron is black, but he’s just talking about muscles.

When asked why he has never had a girlfriend, Lindsey thought for a moment, then replied, “Well, to be honest, and why wouldn’t I be, I guess I just never had the urge to snuggle up to some hot, sexy nubile woman, who was just not as pretty as I am.”