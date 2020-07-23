Spoof writer claims that longer and longer headlines involving President Trump, Tom Brady, the Houston Astros, the NFL, NBA, and MLB are leaving less and less space for other writers' stories in that little yellow box on the front page

A sometime contributor to a satirical news website has said that the recent increase in longer and longer headlines involving President Donald Trump, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Astros, the NBA, NFL, and MLB, are leaving less and less space for other writers' stories in the little yellow 'Currently Popular' box on the front page of the site.

The writer, who is me, said that he isn't saying that the practice of using longer and longer headlines is a deliberate ploy to fill up that box with superfluous words so that there is less space for other writers' stories inside it, but that that is the result.

He called for the management of the site, and, more particularly, its editor, to step in and act. He also commented that a regular and reliable output of three weak 'nothing stories' each and every 24 hours, was polluting the site in the same way a factory making diapers pours toxic chemicals into the stream flowing by the side of it.