Kanye West is Toying With The Idea of Changing His Name to Kanye Trumpovich

LOS ANGELES (Funny Story) – Kanye West stopped crying long enough to tell reporters, after his first rally, that the rally went fantastic.

He noted that, every hour, he is picking up thousands and thousands of new supporters from as far away places as New Zealand, Harlem, and Pisagovia.

He added that many of his supporters are sports figures; or as they are more commonly known, athlete supporters.

West told the cheering throng of 117 semi-enthused audience members that there are two things that he really admires: Russia and President Donald Trump.

He then revealed, what he called, late-breaking news, and commented that he is toying with the idea of changing his name from Kanye West to the much easier to pronounce and spell Kanye Trumpovich.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Kanye's super hot wife, said that the Trump part would be to honor his white bestie, and the ovich part would be in honor of Trump’s Russian ‘secret’ boyfriend, Vladimir Putin.